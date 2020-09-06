Congress MP gets abused & threatened ; 2 SFI workers arrested !!!

Thiruvananthapuram; Remya Haridas ,Congress member of parliament (MP) from Kerala was verbally abused by a group of workers belonging to the CPI(M) youth wing, Students Federation of India (SFI), on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The police have arrested two SFI workers in the matter.

The state has been witnessing a series of attacks against Congress offices in the wake of the murder of two Democratic Youth Federation of India activists. While the ruling CPI(M) alleges that they were killed by Congress workers.

In her complaint, the young MP said her vehicle was forcibly stopped and she was showered with verbal abuses by a group of people. She said they forcibly tied a black flag on her vehicle and threatened to eliminate her. She was on way to Kottayam from the state capital.“Angry protestors did not consider I am a woman. They showered choicest abuses at me and tried to damage my vehicle. I was literally in tears,” she said. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has condemned the attack on Haridas.