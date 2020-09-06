Coronavirus : Rajya Sabha MP tests positive for COVID-19

CHANDIGARH: Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The 42-year-old is the fifth MP from the state to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Deepender — the son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, is the lone opposition MP from the state and is currently in Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, he urged those who came in contact with him to get tested. “My Corona# Covid19 report has returned positive. As per the advice of doctors, other tests are being conducted. With the prayers of all of you, I will recover soon,” he wrote.