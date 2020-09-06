Covid-19 Updates: 322 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. As per the updated data released by the ministry 676 new cases of coronavirus, along with 322 recoveries and 1 death were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 84 were among expatriate workers, 590 were contacts of active cases, and 2 were travel related.

The total number of recoveries climbed to 50,645. The death toll stands at 196. Additional 10,075 Covid-19 tests were carried out on September 5 .

There are currently 30 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 89 cases receiving treatment. 3,900 cases are stable out of a total of 3,930 active cases.