Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases crosses 4.1 million in India

The coronavirus cases has crossed 4.1 million in India. As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 90,633 new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total cases has climbed to 41,13,812. In this 8,62,320 are active cases under treatment.

The overall recoveries surged to 31,80,866 and the death toll rised to 70,626. In the last 24 hours 1,065 new deaths were reported.

The recovery rate in the country has rised to 77.23% and the fatality rate has reached at 1.73%.