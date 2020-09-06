Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases reaches near 90,000

The total coronavirus cases reported in the state has reached 89,363. The health authorities in Rajasthan has released the latest updates about the coronavirus situation in the state.

As per the data released by the state health department, 1566 new cases along with 14 deaths were reported in the state. The death toll now stands at 1122. A total of 73,245 COVID-19 patients have recovered till date and 72,114 of them have been discharged. The state now has 14,996 active cases.

Three persons died in Jaipur and Jodhpur, Alwar had two, while Ajmer, Dausa, Kota, Nagaur, Sirohi and Sikar each registered one death.

The maximum number of the fresh cases were reported from Jaipur, where 295 people have tested positive for the viral disease. Jodhpur reported 205 new cases, followed by Kota 170, Alwar 129 and Ajmer 122.