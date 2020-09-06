Covid-19 Updates: Prominent Bollywood actor tests positive for Covid-19

A leading Bollywood actor has been tested positive for Covid-19. Arjun Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19. This was informed by the actor through his social media page.

“It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love, Arjun”, Arjun Kapoor wrote on Instagram.