Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate in state rises to 84.86%

The recovery rate in the state has improved. The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached 84.86% in West Bengal. The overall mortality rate stayed at 1.97% while the national rate is 1.72%.

The health authorities in the state has reported that 3042 new coronavirus infection along with 3,248 recoveries and 58 deaths registered in the state. 45,781 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in the state on Saturday.

Thus the total cases reached 1.77 lakh. Overall recoveries are nearly 1.51 lakh. The total number of deaths is 3,510 now. The total number of active cases on Saturday was 23,390.