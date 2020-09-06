Covid-19 Updates: State government allowed private hospitals to use hotels as Covid-facilities

The state government has granted permission to private hospitals to use hotel as the Covid-19 facilities. The Rajasthan government has announced this decision. The decision was taken to increase the number of beds for coronavirus patients.

As per the new decision private hospitals can use nearby hotels as extended COVID care centres where asymptomatic patients can be treated. For this, the private hospitals will have to sign an MoU with the hotels after taking permission from district collector and as per the conditions laid down by the state government.

The charges will not be higher than ? 5,000 plus tax in high class hotels, ? 4,000 plus tax in medium class hotels and ? 3,000 plus charges in standard hotels per day. The charges include two-time tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner, water, housekeeping, disinfection, medicines, cylinders and other necessary equipment for low flow oxygen, masks and consumables, the statement said.

Paramedical staff will be deputed round-the-clock in the hotels by hospitals which will also have to provide PPE kits, masks and others, to the hotel staff.