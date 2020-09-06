CPM suspends former minister from party

CPI(M) has suspended a former minister from party for 3 years. Susanta Ghosh, the veteran CPM leader and former minister in West Bengal was suspended from the party on disciplinary grounds. Susanta Ghosh is the prime accused in the ‘Garbeta Skeleton Case’.

Police had discovered seven skeletons from an area near Ghosh’s ancestral house in Benachpara in Garbeta in 2002. Police had claimed that the bodies were buried by Ghosh and his aides to suppress the crime. This case came to be known as the ‘Garbeta Skeleton Case’. Ghosh was arrested in August, 2011 in connection with the murder of seven TMC supporters, and spent six months in jail. The case is still in court.

Ghosh is one of the influential CPIM leaders in Garbeta in West Midnapur. Ghosh was the district committee member of West Midnapore

Ghosh was the MLA from 1987 to 2016 and later became a minister in West Bengal cabinet under CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya.