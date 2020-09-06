“Crime”; Fuel stations seized for an inter-state gang cheating !!!

Hyderabad: In a major bust conducted by Telangana Police & Controller of Legal Metrology department and Andhra Pradesh Police, AP Legal Metrology department Seized 11 Fuel stations in Telangana state and 22 in Andhra Pradesh State and arrested an Interstate gang indulged in cheating and irregularities in a fuel station. One accused Sk. Subhani Basha alias Basha and recovered about 14 ICs (chips), 08 Displays, 03 GBR cable’s, 01 Motherboard, one Hyundai i20 car from his possession.

As part of the investigation of Organized Crime, Special Operation Team gathered information about the installation of Integrated Chips (I.Cs), which are programmed with manipulated software, in Fuel Stations Filling Machines. This chips wherein connivance of Fuel station owners and causing massive loss of crores of rupees to consumers by delivering less petrol than the actual display on filling machine board (2%-3% less for every 1000ml), said the police.

The accused Sk. Subhani Basha worked as fuel station pump mechanic for more than 10 yrs in East and West Godavari districts, AP. Basha learnt work of fuel station pump mechanism and became an expert in that field. Basha was an expert in the installation of manipulated chips in Fuel Dispensing Machines which delivers less petrol than the actual display onboard/meter. The accused used to purchase the chips and manipulated software from Jo Joseph, Shibu Thomas from Mumbai and started programming the chips and installing the same in different Fuel Stations in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh State with the help of his associates at the prize of Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1,20,000 per each programmed chip installation from the fuel station owner’s.

The Commissioner of Police @cyberabadpolice V C Sajjanar explains how an interstate gang cheated customers by manipulating the petrol bunk chips. Listen in. pic.twitter.com/JRGpxQeNC5 — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) September 5, 2020

Basha purchased manipulated chips and software and started programming and installation of the same in TS/AP State’s through different mediators in connivance with the Fuel Station owners.The fraudsters used to install the IC’s only in one fuel pump out of two. For filling fuel in vehicles, manipulated pumps were used and to fill in plastic bottles, cans; regular pumps were used which did not have controlled chips, so that the public does not know about the fraud said the police.