“Don’t tell anyone”; COVID-19 rape victim reveals the audio-records of ‘Ambulance Driver’ after the assault !!!

Pathanamthitta; The police investigating the sexual molestation of a COVID-19 patient by an ambulance driver in Kerala, has revealed that there is audio evidence in the case to frame the accused. According to Pathanamthitta district police superintendent KG Simon, the 19-year-old woman who was assaulted, recorded the accused driver’s “apology” to her after the crime.

The woman, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, was sexually assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning, while being shifted to a COVID-19 hospital in Aranmula. Noufal, who worked as a driver in Kerala’s 108 ambulance service, parked the vehicle in a deserted spot before assaulting the survivor. Many have questioned why no other health staff accompanied the driver.

“After the incident, he told her that what he did was wrong and not to tell this to anyone. She has recorded this. We have collected all the evidence at night itself,” KG Simon told the media.

“Our aim is to submit the charges as soon as possible. This was such a painful incident. It was our responsibility to find and arrest him at night itself. The woman did not know who he was. At night itself everyone was on the ground searching for him. We have collected all evidence,” he said.The police have also said that the survivor’s health condition was stable.