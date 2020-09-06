Drug racket: 500 kg of ganja seized at Attingal….

Thiruvananthapuram: 500 kilograms of ganja seized and two arrested today by the State enforcement squad under the Excise Department near Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram. The investigation will be extended to Bengaluru after it was found out that the drug was brought into Kerala from Karnataka.

The two arrested in the case were the resident of Jharkhand and Punjab. The ganja was hidden in a secret compartment above the driver’s cabin in a goods truck.

It was brought to be handed over to a person in the Chirayinkeezhu area of Thiruvananthapuram. The Excise department checked the vehicle and found 500 kilograms of ganja. The ganja was being transported to Kerala after raids were conducted in Karnataka.The investigation will also look into whether this case has any links with the Bengaluru drug racket case.