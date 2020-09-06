” Gabbar Singh Tax of the Modi government is the reason for historic decline in GDP”: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Former AICC President and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi continued his attack on Narendra Modi led NDA government. On Sunday, the Congress leader accused that the Goods and Service Tax (GST) is the reason for decline of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Rahul Gandhi accused in a video message that GST is a failed law and an attack on the country’s poor, middle class and small traders.

” One of the major reasons for the historic decline in Gross Domestic Products (GDP) is the Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) of the Modi government”, said Rahul Gandhi .

‘We should together fight this flawed tax structure. UPA’s idea of GST was one tax, minimum tax, easy and simple tax regime. But NDA’s GST is completely different. It is divided into four slabs with upto 28 per cent rate, it is complicated and tough to understand. Small and Medium businesses are finding it complicated to comply with, while the big firms can employ 5-10-15 accountants” Rahul Gandhi added.

“Why four tax slabs? So that those who are influential can get it changed, while those who are not, are forced to comply with it”, the Congress leader asked.

“Only 15-20 top industrialists have access to the government, only they can get the GST tax regime altered favourably”, said Rahul Gandhi.