‘Great act of humanity’: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan donates his mother’s eyes after her demise

A great act of humanity has been shown by the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has donated eyes of her mother at AIIMS after her demise on Sunday. He himself posted a message of this on his Twitter account.

Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my Mother, has left for heavenly abode.

She was 89 & suffered a cardiac arrest today morning.

A towering personality, my guide & philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill.

May her pious soul find peace. pic.twitter.com/wCAm0P74OC — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) September 6, 2020

“Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my Mother, has left for heavenly abode. She was 89 & suffered a cardiac arrest today morning. A towering personality, my guide & philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill. May her pious soul find peace,” Harsh Vardhan tweeted .

?????? ???? ?? ?? ??????????, ???? ???? ?? ????? ???, ???? ???????? AIIMS, ?????? ??? ?????? ???? ?? ????? ??? ???, ??? ???? ??????? ??? ?? ?????? ????? ?????? ????? ??????? ?? ????????? ???? ?????? ?? ??? ?? ???? ???? ?? ??? ???? ?? ??????? ???? ?????? ? ????? !! — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) September 6, 2020

“As per her wish, her eye donation was made at AIIMS right after her demise,” Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

Harsh Vardhan’s 89-year-old mother died after she suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday.