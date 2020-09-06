Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah reopens for devotees today

Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah is finally reopening today. The Dargah is opening after five months with several precautionary measures as a part of the government’s Unlock 4 guidelines. Amid coronavirus concerns, there will be no touching of the graves of Hazarat Nizamuddin Aulia and Amir Khusro, idling in the dargah courtyard or soaking in the magic of Qawwali nights.

The caretakers of the Dargah will ensure that the norms like wearing masks, using sanitisers and social distancing are strictly followed.