IMD forecast heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning

The national weather monitoring agency India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places. IMD has said that isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Uttarakhand. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over peninsular India during the next five days.

IMD also informed that monsoon will withdraw from western Rajasthan from the second week of September. Monsoon activity over the country is also likely to reduce during the next two weeks, IMD predicted.

As per the statement by IMD, development of features for monsoon withdrawal from western parts Rajasthan is likely during the week from September 10-16. Monsoon starts withdrawing from western Rajasthan first.