“India stood no chance of winning a war “; China’s threat to Indian Defence Sector!!!

New Delhi: After Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urges China to respect the international border and not attempt to independently change the current status of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Beijing made an arrogant claim that India stood no chance of winning a war between the two countries if there were to be one.

“We must remind the Indian side that China’s national strength, including its military strength, is much stronger than India’s. Although China and India are both great powers, when it comes to the ultimate competition of combat capability, the Indian side will lose. If a border war starts, India will have no chance of winning,” China said in an editorial on Saturday.

The meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Wei Fenghe on Friday lasted for 2 hours and 20 minutes, during which the Defence Minister blamed the Chinese PLA for its aggressive behaviour along the Line of Control and trying to ruthlessly encroach into Indian territory even after being warned several times.

“We hope that the defence ministers’ meeting will be a turning point for the two countries to come back to the consensus of the leaders’ meeting. Each side will make its due effort to reduce tensions on the border,” the editorial further said.The editorial states that Indian policies on border issues are getting dictated by public opinion and nationalism.

“Indian public opinion is too deeply and widely involved in border issues. The Indian troop has been obviously kidnapped by domestic nationalism. Therefore, in addition to the joint control of the border dispute between China and India, India should also manage public opinion and nationalism, and make the best choice for its country and its people. The problem now is that India has drawn an aggressive line on the border issue, misinterpreting China’s desire to maintain peace and stability on the border as a weakness that can be exploited by threatening to wage a border war ‘at any cost’,” the editorial claimed.