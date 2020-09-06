Interesting!!! Man breaks his own record by spending 2.5 hrs in an ice box….

An Austrian man, Josef Koeberl, beat his own record for the longest full-body contact with ice cubes. He managed to stay 2 hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds inside a custom-made glass box filled up to his shoulders with ice cubes. More than 200 kilograms of ice cubes were needed to fill up the box. Koeberl stepped inside wearing nothing but swim trunks.

“I’m fighting the pain by visualizing and drawing on positive emotions so I can dampen this wave of pain, that way I can endure”, said Koeberl

Koeberl beat his own record from 2019 by 30 minutes on the town square of Melk in Lower Austria. After being taken out of the ice box by helpers, he said that the sun felt “really great” on his back.

Koeberl is planning to beat his own record one more time – next year in Los Angeles. His team said that Koeberl’s personal record is also the current world record when it comes to exposing the body to ice for as long as possible.