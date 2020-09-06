‘Little Hero’ ; 11-Year-Old drives Car To Save Grandma With Medical Emergency !!!

In a heartening incident, an 11-year-old boy surprised everybody after he drove a car to save his grandmother’s life. It all started when a little boy PJ Brewe-Lay saw his granny shaking and in need of immediate medical help. Following his natural instinct to save her, he immediately rushed and drove her in a luxury car.

According to the reports, PJ was go-karting with his friends in the neighbourhood when his grandma Angela Brewer-Laye nearly collapsed while taking a walk nearby. Not only did she helplessly lean against a road sign but also complained of her vision weakening with a low blood glucose level.

Later, she revealed that at that moment her blood sugar had dropped to 40 mg. She then added that it was at that moment of emergency when her grandchild drove his go-kart back home and returned with her Mercedes benz. PJ didn’t have a driving license, however, he knew how to drive, having moved cars for his grandfather in their yard before, she revealed.

Calling her grandson “calm and collected” behind the wheel, she said that PJ neither drove into grass or curb, but instead drove straight into the driveway and garage. Upon reaching home, he immediately assisted her to the couch and gave her glucose tablets. Appreciating her Grandson on social media, Angela later joked that he drove even better than her mother.