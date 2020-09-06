Minister Harsh Vardhan donates deceased mother’s eyes….

New Delhi: Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan informed about the death of his mother and that he had donated her eyes, as per her wish, at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital. His 89-year-old mother died after she suffered a cardiac arrest.

“Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my Mother, has left for heavenly abode. She was 89 & suffered a cardiac arrest today morning. A towering personality, my guide & philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill. May her pious soul find peace,” he tweeted earlier in the morning.

The minister shared a personal note where he termed his mother as a towering personality who was his guide. He added that her death would leave an empty space in his life that none can fill.