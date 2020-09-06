Producer Sandip Singh shares screenshot of WhatsApp chat with Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and producer Sandip Ssingh has shared the screenshots of his chat with the late actor dated back in 2018. Telling his side of the story after questions were raised about his relationship with Sushant, he made the WhatsApp chats with the actor and his family public. Sharing the chats, he wrote, “Sorry bhai, my silence has broken 20 years of my image and family into pieces. I was unaware that friendship requires a certificate in today’s time. Today I am making our personal chats public, as this is the last resort which proves our equation. #sushantsinghrajput #sandipssingh.”
