Railway announces additional passenger trains from September 12

The Indian Railway has announced additional passenger trains from September 12. Indian Railways will start running 40 pairs of special trains on specific routes from September 12.

The South Western Railway (SWR) will operate the aditional passenger trains. The trains are from Bengaluru Cantonment to Guwahati, Yeshwanthpur to Bikaner, Mysuru to Jaipur, Mysuru to Solapur, Yeshwanthpur to Gorakhpur and KSR Bengaluru to New Delhi.

These services shall be in addition to the Shramik specials and the special trains which are already in operation, announced Railway.