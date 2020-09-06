Shocking!!! 1-year old boy swallowed a baby snake while playing….

Bareilly: 1-year-old boy swallowed a baby snake while he was playing at his home. The incident took place in Bholapur village of Fatehganj, Bareilly. The child, however, managed to escape without any bites as his mother rushed to his rescue.

The boy’s mother managed to catch hold of the snakelet as she noticed a foreign object in his mouth. When she took it out, the child’s mother was shocked to see that her son had swallowed a baby snake.

The woman then took her son to a hospital with her husband Dharampal. Dharampal took the snakelet to the Bareilly district hospital with him and narrated the incident to the emergency medical officer.

Emergency medical officer gave the little boy an anti-venom injection. The boy was taken to the emergency ward of the hospital. The doctors believe that the snakelet is a krait hatchling that is extremely poisonous. Devendra is out of danger.