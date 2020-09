CHENNAI: A two-year-old girl died after a TV set fell on her at her home while she was asleep. The incident happened around 5 pm in Ayanavaram area of Chennai.

According to police, the child was sleeping near a table on which a television set was placed when the incident took place.

A cat pushed the TV which then fell on her head.

The child’s parents rushed her to a nearby government hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead. Police are investigating the case.