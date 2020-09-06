Sushant Death Case : Actress Rhea Chakraborty makes shocking revelations

Mumbai : Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The 28-year-old arrived at the agency’s office in the Ballard Estate area at 12 noon.

In a massive revelation, Rhea Chakraborty admitted to the Narcotics Control Bureau that she ‘procured drugs’. Rhea further accepted that she was getting drugs via her brother Showik but for whom, she didn’t mention any name, sources informed.

During her interrogation, there was cross-questioning happened between Rhea, her bother Showik Chakraborty, Susant’s house help Dipesh Sawant and late actor’s home manager Samuel Miranda.

The development came a day after a Mumbai court remanded Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda to NCB custody for 4 days till September 9.

A total of 8 people have been arrested till now by the NCB with six being directly linked to this probe while two were arrested by it when the probe was launched under criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In a statement late on Saturday, the siblings’ father, Lt Col (Retired) Indrajit Chakraborty condemned the arrest of Showik by the NCB. “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter,” said Indrajit Chakraborty.

“You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind,” said the retired army officer.