Sushant Death Case : BJP releases ‘justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ posters

New Delhi: The BJP has launched a campaign in Bihar seeking “justice for actor Sushant Singh Rajput”, with the party planning to paste posters across the state declaring, “Na bhoole hain, na bhulne denge (we have neither forgotten, nor will we let anyone forget)”, along with a photograph of the late actor.

The BJP, however, insists all this has nothing to do with the assembly elections slated to be held in the state later this year.

The BJP’s cultural cell has so far printed about 30,000 posters and stickers, and 30,000 masks, all with the message, “Na bhoole hain…”, and a photo of Rajput.

The posters are to be pasted on rickshaws (a popular election campaign strategy in Bihar) and on the doors of houses. The party has also been demanding that the proposed Rajgir film city in Nalanda district be named after the actor. It had earlier demanded that the Rajiv Nagar Chowk in Patna be renamed the Sushant Singh Chowk — Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has forwarded the demand to Roads Minister Nand Kishore Yadav, who is from the BJP.

The party claimed there is “nothing political” about its campaign.