“Unidentified call from Dawood’s Man” ; Maharashtra CM’s Security Tightened, Probe in progress !!!

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s personal residence Matoshree received a call from an unknown person, claiming himself a part of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s gang. The caller had rung up 10.30 pm on Saturday, following which the police tighten up the security at Thackeray’s bungalow.

“Someone called up on ‘Matoshree’ phone number twice on Saturday night and said Dawood Ibrahim wanted to talk to the CM. However, the telephone operator did not transfer the call to the CM,” an official told. “The caller did not reveal his identity, but only said that he was calling from Dubai on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim. Both the calls were received around 10.30 pm,” he added.

Later, the local police were informed about the matter, with extra security force being deployed outside the bungalow. “There was no threat to blow up ”Matoshree”, Police have been informed about the calls and a probe is on,” the reports said.