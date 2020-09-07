Acting as a Cop ,Theatre actor “Alcohol is the treatment for coronavirus”; Arrested for spreading rumours !!!

Punjab ; The Ludhiana police arrested a local actor-cum-theatre artiste after a video went viral in which he can be seen dressed as a cop. In the video, the man can also be seen drinking liquor and saying that “after seeing liquor, corona runs away like a thief runs away seeing police”.

He says in the video that “alcohol is the treatment for coronavirus” which “ancestors had found long back”.Police said that an FIR was registered against the accused, identified as Kulwant Singh Dhillon. Police said that he had been arrested for spreading rumours and misusing police uniform.During interrogation, the accused said that he had a dying unit since 1990, which he gave on rent in 2014 and joined Rangmanch Nagri cultural group and acted in some dramas and three Punjabi films.The accused has also given a written apology regarding this viral video and assured that he will not repeat such an act in the future.