Akshay Kumar’s ‘FAU-G’ game poster was not copied!!! Read more…

Sep 7, 2020, 07:14 pm IST

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shook the Internet a few days ago when he announced the release of a multiplayer action game called ‘FAU-G’.

FAU-G’s name and timing were of particular interest on social media given the announcement came at a time when PUBG, a massively popular game, was banned in  the Indian market after increasing issues with China in Ladakh.

nCORE Games admitted that the poster for the game was, indeed, a stock image and doesn’t have anything to do with the game itself.The company made it clear: “We would like to … clarify that we have officially bought the license to use the image from Shutter Stock. Additionally, this is just a teaser poster and we would be releasing the official game, Title Screen and in-game art soon”.

A section of Twitter was in agreement that the usage of a stock image was fair irrespective of the context. The only visible difference between the two photos was the addition of the Indian flag in FAU-G. 20 per cent of FAU’G’s net proceeds will go to ‘Bharat Ke Veer Trust’ for the support of India’s bravehearts. The trust was also started by Akshay Kumar.

