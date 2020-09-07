Alarming!!! Strange symbols on TN house gates… Read more…..

Tamil Nadu:-Strange symbols were found in TN house gates, the residents all are panic. Few residents of VM Chatram and Arokya Nagar in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli city, observed strange patterns on the gates of their houses using oils. Residents approached the police with images of these symbols. The Tamil Nadu police suspecting it was the work of thieves. The symbols found in houses in Tirunelveli allegedly indicate the nature of people in the house among other things.

The symbols which were found in six houses in the area, according to the police, these signals are used by thieves to indicate the nature of people in the house, whether there was anything valuable to be stolen and if it was safe to conduct a burglary in the marked house. The areas carrying these symbols are newly developed and are an extension to Tirunelveli city.

The areas have about 150 houses; they all are panic in this situation. Residents have now been told by the police to install CCTV cameras in their properties to allow monitoring of people coming and going into the locality. Police have been sensitizing possible dangers there so they further increased patrolling in the area during the nights.