Apple, Samsung, Lava and others target exports worth $100 billion under PLI Scheme….Know more!!!

In order to rise ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ (self-reliant India mission), a government committee has approved applications by iPhone contract makers Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron, along with Samsung, Karbonn, Lava and Dixon to export mobile phones worth around $100 billion or Rs 7.3 lakh crore from India. All the applications under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme will be put before the cabinet this week.

Apple’s contract manufacturers, as well as large global tech giant like Samsung and local handset makers Lava and Dixon had offered to manufacture mobile devices and components of over Rs 11 lakh crore in the next five years under the Centre’s new scheme to boost electronics manufacturing.

The PLI scheme aims to make India the manufacturing hub for smartphones. The scheme also aims to attract manufacturers who are looking to move out of China amid the China-US trade tensions. Foxconn and Wistron already have plants in India. Pegatron is looking to set up factories in states like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.