BJP woman leader shot at in West Bengal

Kolkata: A woman Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot at in West Bengal on Monday. The leader of BJP women’s wing was shot at by unidentified miscreants in South 24 Parganas district of Bengal, police said.

The victim identified as Radharani Naskar, is the vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha in Bisnupur area of the South 24 Parganas district.

The police said that Naskar attacked by unidentified gunmen outside her residence at Raghudebpur village. She was injured in the attack. Initially, The woman BJP leader was taken to a local medical institution fo treatment. However, she has turned away and later admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, party leader claimed

