Commodity Market: Gold prices jumps up

In the commodity market, the price of yellow metal has surged.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached Rs.37,520 up by Rs.160 per 8 gram. One gram of gold is priced at 4690 up by Rs. 20.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold futures rose 0.25% to Rs. 50,805 per 10 gram while silver futures jumped 1.3% to Rs. 68,120 per kg.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,935.53 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.2% to $26.84 per ounce while platinum rose 0.6% to $900.01.