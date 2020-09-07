Covid-19 Updates: Bollywood actress tests positive for Covid-19

Another prominent celebrity in Bollywood has tested positive for Covid-19. Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Earlier on yesterday, her boyfriend, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was tested Covid-19 positive.

“Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love, Malaika Arora,”, wrote Maliaka Arora on her social media page.

Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had tested positive for Covid-19. The family was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

In May, the house staff members of Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor had also tested positive for the disease. However, the producer and his daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, tested negative for the disease.