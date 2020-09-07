Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate crosses 85% in state

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved in state, As per the data released by the West Bengal health department, the recovery rate has improved to 85.19%.

3087 new coronavirus cases has been reported on Sunday in the state. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 1,80,788. 52 new deaths were also reported, pushing the death toll to 3,562 .

Eight deaths were recorded in Howrah, 10 in North 24 Parganas and 10 in Howrah district. The three districts have accounted to more than 70 % of all the deaths in the State.

Kolkata recorded 541 new infections taking the total infections to 43,084. North 24 Parganas recorded highest COVID-19 in West Bengal recording 590 infections, taking the total infections in the district to 37,711. Kolkata , Howrah and North 24 Parganas have recorded more than 50 % of all infections in the State.