Etihad Airways makes important announcement

The national carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways had made an important announcement. The Abu Dhabi based airline company has announced that it has extended the salary cut of its employees until the end of 2020.

Etihad Airways has also made it clear that, it has reintroduced all staff allowances, and the reduced pay scheme will now be capped at 10% of basic salary as compared to 25-50% for the remainder of the year. The revised salary structure is effective from September 1, 2020.

In June, Etihad had extended a salary cut of its employees till September 2020 . The UAE’s national carrier had a workforce of 20,500 employees last year.