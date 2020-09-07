Finance Minister tested covid positive ; 5 ministers including CM under observation after primary contact.

Thiruvananthapuram: With the confirmation of Covid-19 to state finance minister Thomas Isaac, the four ministers who came in primary contact with him will go for quarantine. Apart from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Health Minister KK Shailaja, Industries Minister EP Jayarajan, Labor Minister TP Ramakrishnan and Power Minister MM Mani will also be on the lookout. This is the second time the CM has been going for isolation.

Apart from them, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will also be under observation. Thomas Isaac was present at the CPM state secretariat meeting held two days ago. During an antigen test on Sunday, Covid tested positive to the finance minister. The minister was later admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The health condition of the minister is satisfactory.

The source of the disease has not yet been identified. The minister was examined after showing symptoms. The finance minister’s office will not function today as part of the decontamination. The minister’s personal staff and others went for self-quarantine. None of the minister’s personal staff members have confirmed with the disease.