DH Latest NewsLatest NewsBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

Sep 7, 2020, 12:52 pm IST

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee has slipped down against US dollar. The rupee has slipped 4 paise to  reach at 73.18 against the US dollar in early trade . As per the market experts, the  strengthening of  US dollar and muted opening in domestic equities weighed on the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.17 against US dollar and slipped and reached at 73.18, down 4 paise from its previous close.The rupee had closed at 73.14 against the US dollar on Friday.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.17% to 92.87.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close