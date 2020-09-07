Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee has slipped down against US dollar. The rupee has slipped 4 paise to reach at 73.18 against the US dollar in early trade . As per the market experts, the strengthening of US dollar and muted opening in domestic equities weighed on the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.17 against US dollar and slipped and reached at 73.18, down 4 paise from its previous close.The rupee had closed at 73.14 against the US dollar on Friday.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.17% to 92.87.