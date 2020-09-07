Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh admitted to hospital

Thiruvananthapuram : Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh has been hospitalised due to chest pain.The accused was taken to Thrissur medical college hospital, according to reports.

Kerala Police formally arrested the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh, housed at the Kakkanad District Jail, for the forgery of her degree certificate.It has been alleged she secured the job of operations manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited by producing a fake degree certificate. On July 12, Suresh was arrested by the National Investigation Agency.