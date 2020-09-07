Light-intensity earthquake strikes

A light-intensity earthquake has stroke Mumbai. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS)has informed that an earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Mumbai on Monday at 8 am.The earthquake tremors were felt 102 kms north of Mumbai.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 07-09-2020, 08:07:19 IST, Lat: 19.99 & Long: 72.80, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 102km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra,” informed NCS.

No causality or damage to property was reported.

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 occurred 98 km north of Mumbai, Maharashtra. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 6:36 am.