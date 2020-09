A 55-year-old man was killed due to lightning. The tragic incident took place at Madri Raod number 1 in Udaipur on Sunday. As per reports, the man was killed while he was crossing a bridge.

In the Tidi area in Udaipur 4 buffaloes were killed by lightning.

The Udaipur city has witnessed heavy rain along with thunderstorm and lightning on Sunday. The downpour has triggered waterlogging in several parts of Udaipur city.