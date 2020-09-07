Man arrested for stalking and harassing women… Read more!!!

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for stalking and harassing dozens of women by using a software to make calls, which would mask his phone number. The accused, Rohtak resident Deepak, was arrested by Ghaziabad’s Cyber Cell.

Police said he had contacts and chats of more than 500 women in his phone at the time of his arrest. Police began looking for him after a woman lawyer filed a complaint.The accused, a class V dropout, would randomly dial different combinations of numbers. If a woman picked up, he would save the number. Later, he would allegedly send vulgar messages and texts on WhatsApp to the women. If they blocked his number, Deepak would use a software to make calls, which would show an untraceable international number. He also threatened some women.

The cyber operation lasted one month, in which they tried to trace the accused’s location. From one of the WhatsApp calls, they enquired about the IP address. In such cases, it is possible the address is registered to a fake ID. In this case, the ID was found to be the accused’s own registration which helped us track him. He was an expert in registering fake accounts on WhatsApp using other people’s numbers.