Metro trains resume today ; Govt issues strict guidelines

New Delhi: More than five months after the metro services were stopped in the cities amid coronavirus restrictions, it is set to resume from today following safety measures. The metro will operate under strict guidelines following social distancing. It has made it mandatory for people to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phone and will undergo thermal checks at of stations.

The cities were the services will begin from today are Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai Line-1, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Maha Metro (Nagpur), Kolkata, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh who have prepared their standard operating procedures. Meanwhile, being the worst-hit state due to coronavirus, Maharashtra will not be resuming metro operation this month.

The metros stations and train have been properly sanitized to avoid the threat of virus spread. The metro authorities have regulated the frequency of trains to avoid crowding at stations

In Delhi, the Yellow Line (Samyapur Badli to HUDA City Centre) will be opened. Over a period of next five days i.e, by 12th September, rest of the Lines will also be made operational with all safety measures in place to check the spread of COVID-19 in the Metro premises which requires everyone to follow a new normal of social distancing, face mask and hand sanitisation.