‘Only one problem left in the country’-“Sushanth’s case”; Delhi Deputy CM accuses Govt-Media !!!

New Delhi: Placing a blame on Centre over excessive media coverage of the probe of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, said that it seems like several other important issues such as India-China border tension and job loss have already been addressed by the government.

Sisodia accused the Centre of trying to divert people’s attention from real problems such as the economic condition of the country and farmers’ issues by focusing only on one issue – “Rhea’s entire family is not arrested”.

??? ??? ?? ?? ?? ?????? ????? ??-???? ?? ???? ??????? ?? ????????? ? ????. ???????????-?????? 24 ???? ????? ?? ??? ???. ???? ??… — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 6, 2020

“China has left our land, the economy has been 5tr, crores of jobs have come, farmer traders have made all the profits, Swachh Bharat, Digital-Skill India have been successful. There is only one problem left in the country – Rhea’s entire family is not arrested. Central government-media are working 24 hours,” he wrote on Twitter.