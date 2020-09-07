Over 20,000 youths to get Govt jobs within 5 months, says Chief Minister

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced that over 20,000 youths will be recruited in government jobs in the next five months. According to a report, he also ordered recruitment agencies to fill up the vacant posts as soon as possible.

According to an official release, the chief minister said results of recruitment process for certain posts, which have already been completed, should be declared in the next three to five months.

This announcement came after CM Rupani held a high-level meeting with officials of the Gujarat Public Service Commission, Subordinate Service Selection Board, Panchayat Service Selection Board amongst others.

“Over 20,000 youths of the state will get state government jobs in the next five months. The chief minister has taken this decision to give a wide range of opportunities to the youth of the state and provide high-quality tech-savvy manpower to the administration,” the release said.