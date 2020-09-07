Poco launches X3 NFC with quad rear camera setup : Price and Features

Poco X3 NFC has been launched globally as the brand’s latest entrant into its X-series of smartphones. It comes with impressive specifications like a quad rear camera setup, a display with slim bezels all around, and an octa-core processor. The Poco X3 comes in two RAM and storage configurations, and two colour options. It is the successor to the Poco X2 that was launched in February this year. The Poco X3 NFC was launched through a virtual event that was streamed on the company’s official social media handles.

The Poco X3 NFC is priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant and the 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 23,400). The Poco X3 is offered in two colour options namely, Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey.

The new Poco phone will go on sale starting September 8 with early bird pricing that puts the Poco X3 NFC base variant at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,300) and the top-tier variant at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 21,700). This offer is valid till September 11. As of now, there is no information on when the phone will make its way to India, or its pricing for the country.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco X3 NFC runs on MIUI 12 for Poco based on Android 10. The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate with DybamicSwtich feature, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10 certification. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the newly launched octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, Adreno 618 GPU, with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Poco X3 NFC has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.73 lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with a 119-degree wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and lastly a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel sensor, housed in the hole-punch cut out.

For storage, the Poco X3 NFC packs up to 128GB onboard that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/ A-GPS, IR Blaster, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone is backed by a 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well and the phone has an IP53 rating.