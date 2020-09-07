Revealed!!! Post- pregnancy skin care tips by Shahid Kapoor’s wife…Read more!!!!

Mira Rajput has revealed the secret to her glowing skin during both her pregnancies. Mira delivered her first child, daughter Misha in 2016, just a year after getting married to Shahid, and the couple’s son, Zain in 2018.

Post-pregnancy skincare is even more important for new mothers. It should become an integral part of a woman’s life so that dullness and fine lines can be kept at bay. The young mom has often spoken about the importance of caring for yourself while you care for your children. She has even opened up about things that helped her maintain her glowing skin even after delivering her babies.

As for the secret to her glowing skin, Mira had revealed she would apply raw milk on her face every second day. Raw milk removes dead skin cells and restores glow on the skin. Mira also swears by multani mitti. “It’s the hero of my beauty cabinet as I mix it with different ingredients like papaya, milk and dried oranges to improve radiance,” she said. One can also apply olive oil or coconut oil to keep you skin hydrated and smooth during pregnancy.

Skin problems are common during pregnancy, including hyperpigmentation, acne and stretch marks. But these can be managed if you follow the right skincare routine and eat the right foods, including high quality protein, vegetables, healthy fats and other high-nutrient foods.