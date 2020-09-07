Shocking!!!UP ex-MLA Nirvendra Mishra beaten to death by goons!!!!!! Read more…..

BAREILLY: Uttar Pradesh Three-term former MLA Nirvendra Mishra, 73, was allegedly beaten to death by goons for his ancestral land in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

His son Sanjeev informed that local police, a local journalist, and some other men’s involved in trying to illegally occupy their “ancestral land”. He claimed that he and his father were attacked and beaten within the presence of local police and his father died in the spot.

Nirvendra Misra was seriously injured in the attack and he died on the way to the hospital. His son, who was also attacked by a group of the mob, has been admitted to the hospital. Nirvendra Kumar alias Munna was a 3-time MLA from Nighasan Assembly, in 1989, 1991, and in 1993 on the Samajwadi Party ticket.