State transport corporation to started bus services to religious places

As per the part of Unlock.4, the state road transport corporation has started bus services to religious places. The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) has announced this.

As per the new decision,RSRTC will operate service to religious places in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The RSRTC will operate bus services to Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Farookhabadh, Barely and Firozabadh in Uttar Pradesh. The RSRTC will also operate services to Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam and Mandzor in Madhya Pradesh.