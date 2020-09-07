Sushant Death Case : Actress Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister

Mumbai : Following the investigations in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death involving girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and many others, Chakraborty has filed a police complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh, before the Mumbai police.

Along with Priyanka, the FIR was registered against Dr Tarun Kumar (from RML Hospital, Delhi) and others under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act & Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

Chakraborty’s complaint states that Priyanka had sent Sushant a prescription by Dr Tarun Kumar and he “appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law.”

Her complaint further states that the “drugs prescribed by the doctor (Dr Tarun Kumar) were prohibited from being prescribed electronically under the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, 2020.”

Meanwhile, as the case progresses, Chakraborty arrived at NCB office in Mumbai on Monday morning for the second day for interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Chakraborty was also interrogated by the NCB on Sunday.

“We have recorded the statement of Rhea Chakraborty but due to her late arrival, the investigation could not be continued today (Sunday). The investigation will continue tomorrow,” IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, NCB had told reporters yesterday.

The NCB also said Dipesh Sawant, who was the house help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers.

“On the basis of statements of Dipesh Sawant, house help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and digital evidence collected by the NCB, it is clear that Dipesh is an active member of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers,” the NCB said.

Sawant was arrested on Saturday based on statements and digital evidence and Parihar was arrested based on the statement by Zain Vilatra who disclosed that he has been into drug peddling.

The NCB had also arrested actor Rhea’s brother Showik and her associate Samuel Miranda for their role in the procurement and handling of drugs. They will be presented before the court soon.